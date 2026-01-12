BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Is Private Equity Running a Ponzi Scheme That Taxpayers Will Be Forced to Bail Out? | Tiffany Cianci
9757 followers
35 views • 23 hours ago


The Jeff Dornik Show

ENRON was just the warm-up act. Private Equity has gone full Ponzi Scheme, and when it collapses, working and middle-class Americans will be forced to bail it out with billions in taxpayer dollars. I break down the record-setting private equity bankruptcies already hitting in 2026, expose the ENRON-style accounting tricks being used to delay the collapse, and explain how they plan to walk away rich while you pay the price. We also talk real solutions and practical steps you can take right now to protect your savings, retirement accounts, and your future.


SPONSOR:

If you are going to shop anyway, use Rakuten and get real cash back so you can steward your resources wisely in a world that keeps trying to take more from you. Sign up for FREE at jeffdornik.com/cash.


Follow Tiffany Cianci on X - https://x.com/TheVinoMom

Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax - https://pickax.com/jeffdornik


Tune into The Jeff Dornik Show LIVE daily at 1pm ET on Rumble. Subscribe on Rumble and never miss a show. https://rumble.com/c/jeffdornik


Big Tech is silencing truth while farming your data to feed the machine. That’s why I built Pickax… a free speech platform that puts power back in your hands and your voice beyond their reach. Sign up today:https://pickax.com/?referralCode=y7wxvwq&refSource=copy

