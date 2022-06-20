Mexico denounces NATO’s policy on Ukraine conflict

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RT.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has criticized NATO’s policy on the conflict in Ukraine, days after he refused to attend a Summit for the Americas, over Washington’s failure to invite several Latin American nations. Mexico also said it would not send arms to Ukraine or sign up to sanctions against Russia.
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