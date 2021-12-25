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Conhecimentos Antigos - Parte 5
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18 views • December 25, 2021
Este episódio trata de tópicos altamente controversos que podem ser muito confusos para alguns espectadores. Nikola Tesla, Energia, Castelo de Coral, Tablet of Shamash, Planeta Saturno, Vórtice Hexagonal Feature on Northpole, Magnetism, Coded Media, Hurricane Sandy, Winterstorm Athena, Giants, Nephilim, Mythology e muito mais.
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