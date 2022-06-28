Allies? What Allies?

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[Bidan] Sells Out America Abroad
* Not acting like allies to all of America.
* G7 elite hate America First populism.
* They are happier when American [p]residents bad-mouth our country.
* Talking down America has become a feature of the left.
* What is taxpayer $ getting us in Ukraine?
* Hunger: it’s such a crisis that [Bidan] hasn’t doled out a single dollar.
* He prioritizes ‘the collective’ over Americans.
* He has our allies thrilled — and that is bad news.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 27 June 2022