Allies? What Allies?

[Bidan] Sells Out America Abroad

* Not acting like allies to all of America.

* G7 elite hate America First populism.

* They are happier when American [p]residents bad-mouth our country.

* Talking down America has become a feature of the left.

* What is taxpayer $ getting us in Ukraine?

* Hunger: it’s such a crisis that [Bidan] hasn’t doled out a single dollar.

* He prioritizes ‘the collective’ over Americans.

* He has our allies thrilled — and that is bad news.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 27 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308603893112

