'Extravagant lifestyle': Hunter Biden faces nine new criminal charges in federal tax case

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was indicted in California on Thursday on nine charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes. Hunter Biden is accused of failing to file and pay taxes, evading tax assessment and making a false or fraudulent tax return. Federal prosecutors allege he engaged in a “four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes” for the years 2016 through 2019. Hunter Biden is accused of spending millions to fund an “extravagant lifestyle” which included drugs, escorts, cars and luxury clothing. Hunter Biden is already facing criminal charges in Delaware relating to a gun purchase. He pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in October. The White House has not commented on the new charges against the President's son.







