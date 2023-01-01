Create New Account
FAITH IN GOD – ADVANCED SPIRITUAL LEVEL 2B, Hebrews 11:1,32-40; Matthew 21:21-22
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Published 20 hours ago |

FAITH IN GOD – ADVANCED SPIRITUAL LEVEL 2B, Hebrews 11:1,32-40; Exodus 12:1-36; Esther 4:15-17; Daniel 1:5-8; 4:1-30; 6:1-24; Mark 11:22-24; Matthew 21:21-22; Genesis 22, December 31, 2022

Matthew 21:21-22

21 Jesus answered and said unto them, Verily I say unto you, If ye have faith, and doubt not, ye shall not only do this which is done to the fig tree, but also if ye shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; it shall be done. 22 And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive. Amen!

