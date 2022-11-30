Protesters Refute Claims of 'Foreign Forces' at Liangmaqiao, Beijing

https://gnews.org/articles/544466
Summary：11/27/2022 At Liangmaqiao in Beijing, people gathered to protest against the extreme COVID lock downs imposed by the Chinese Communist Party authorities, and someone in the crowd claimed that there were \"foreign forces\" there, which was refuted by the crowd.
