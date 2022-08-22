Disturbing Footage Shows US Police officers Brutally Beating an Unarmed Man in Crawford County, Arkansas. - 082222

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Disturbing footage shows US police officers brutally beating an unarmed man in Crawford County, Arkansas. @PressTV
2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside storeAlso,
PressTV we want Steven D Kelley back on air with geo-political commentary.