The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Be Angry But Sin Not!

Ever been so angry that you feel you could put your fist through a brick wall? Have you ever actually done such a thing while angry?

Anger is one of our most powerful and potentially destructive emotions Warriors Of Light. Learn how to truly control this volatile emotion may be a key component to living our best lives. Stay immersed in the word. Pray and let the Holy Spirit teach you how to use your emotions to help you realize the greatness within. Let's Rock!

A Bible Lesson on Anger | How To Control Your Anger

Seacoast Church

Mad At The World - Sunday

Real 80s CCM

