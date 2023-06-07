The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Be Angry But Sin Not!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love
Ever been so angry that you feel you could put your fist through a brick wall? Have you ever actually done such a thing while angry?
Anger is one of our most powerful and potentially destructive emotions Warriors Of Light. Learn how to truly control this volatile emotion may be a key component to living our best lives. Stay immersed in the word. Pray and let the Holy Spirit teach you how to use your emotions to help you realize the greatness within. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
A Bible Lesson on Anger | How To Control Your Anger
Seacoast Church
https://www.youtube.com/@SeacoastChurch
Mad At The World - Sunday
Real 80s CCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
