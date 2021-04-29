© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unless you repent to Lord RayEl Chastisements like these are about to get worse
Follow
0
Share
Report
250 views • April 29, 2021
Intense Hailstorm in Mexico | Hailstorm Strikes Coahuila, Mexico| April 29 | 2021
A heavy rain, with hail fall in some areas, was recorded this Wednesday night in the capital of Mexico, with the collapse of the roof that covers the archaeological zone of the Templo Mayor, in the Historic Center, as the main damage.
“Dramatic! With a historic hailstorm, the roof of the Casa de las Águilas in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor has just collapsed ”, wrote the project manager Main temple, Leonardo López
A heavy rain, with hail fall in some areas, was recorded this Wednesday night in the capital of Mexico, with the collapse of the roof that covers the archaeological zone of the Templo Mayor, in the Historic Center, as the main damage.
“Dramatic! With a historic hailstorm, the roof of the Casa de las Águilas in the Archaeological Zone of the Templo Mayor has just collapsed ”, wrote the project manager Main temple, Leonardo López
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.