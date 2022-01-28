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Dogman Encounters Episode 392 (There Are Stories of Dogmen in This Area..!)
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171 views • January 28, 2022
Tonight’s guest, Joe Kendle, was born and raised in Colorado, but moved to South Carolina, a few years ago and that’s where he married his wife. The two of them live on a 10-acre lot that Joe says is his dream property. You see, Joe has always loved the outdoors and now that he can walk out his back door and spend the day roaming the 1,000’s of acres of woods around him, it’s almost like paradise to him. There are drawbacks to living where he does, though. In March, of last year, Joe was on the phone with his youngest son when, all of a sudden, he saw a Dogman walking across his property. Not knowing what Dogmen were, he rushed inside and told his wife what he had seen. She told him it was a Dogman and that there were stories of Dogmen being in that area. That encounter was pretty tame, as far as Dogman encounters go, his 1st encounter was pretty tame. The same can’t be said about his 2nd encounter, however. That encounter scared him so bad, he raced home, in his car, and had to lock up his brakes to avoid hitting his house’s front porch, he was so rattled. It’s unfortunate, but even paradise has its dark secrets.
If you’d like to check out my new Bigfoot show, called My Bigfoot Sighting, here’s a link to the My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel….
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v5...
To find out how to listen to Dogman Encounters commercial-free, please visit https://DogmanEncounters.com/Podcast
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio, please go to https://BigfootEyewitness.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC45XWpD2N9tf2E0hqepD5zg
If you’d like to check out my new Bigfoot show, called My Bigfoot Sighting, here’s a link to the My Bigfoot Sighting YouTube Channel….
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_v5...
To find out how to listen to Dogman Encounters commercial-free, please visit https://DogmanEncounters.com/Podcast
If you’d like to help support the show, by buying your own Dogman Encounters t-shirt, sweatshirt, tank top, or coffee mug, please visit the Dogman Encounters Show Store, by going to https://Dogman-Encounters.MyShopify.com
If you've had a Dogman encounter and would like to speak with me about it, whether you'd like to keep your encounter confidential or be interviewed on a show, please go to https://DogmanEncounters.com and submit a report.
If you've had a Sasquatch sighting and would like to be a guest on Bigfoot Eyewitness Radio, please go to https://BigfootEyewitness.com and submit a report.
Thanks for listening!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dogman Encounters
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC45XWpD2N9tf2E0hqepD5zg
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