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Christians in the Public Schools Must Speak Truth
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20 views • August 10, 2021
Christian educators in public schools must speak the truth regardless of the consequences, argues longtime educator and author Jay Jusino in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman. That is because the truth of the Bible is inseparable from reality--including science, math, English, and history. Finally, Jusino, who wrote the book "Truth is Fallen in the Street," warns that worldly pedagogy has even infiltrated "Christian" education, and that this trend must be resisted by the Church and its leaders.
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