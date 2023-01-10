EPOCH TV | Steve Kirsch: Vaccine Killing Millions, Treatments, VAERS, Mystery Clots

'This Has Cost Millions Of Lives': Steve Kirsch On Suppression Of Repurposed Drugs And A Spike In Deaths 5 Months After Vaccine Rollout

Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders / The Epoch Times

November 24, 2022

https://www.theepochtimes.com/this-has-cost-millions-of-lives-steve-kirsch-on-suppression-of-repurposed-drugs-and-a-spike-in-deaths-5-months-after-vaccine-rollout_4882569.html

“The clue was the embalmers. The clue was the insurance companies. The embalmers never saw anything until midway in 2021. And then they started seeing these massive clots … It only started six months into the vaccination program,” says Steve Kirsch, the executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation.

Kirsch argues there are two peaks of vaccine-related mortality: one is within weeks of vaccination, and one is about five or six months after vaccination.

A successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Kirsch has started a number of high-tech companies, including one of the first Internet search engines, Infoseek, and he is also one of two people who independently invented the optical mouse. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he founded the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund and raised millions of dollars to fund outpatient clinical trials for repurposed drugs.

“When I started speaking out against the vaccine, within a week, all 14 members of [my] scientific advisory board quit,” Kirsch says.

We discuss the suppression of repurposed drugs like fluvoxamine, perverse hospital incentives, and the bewildering lack of institutional interest in looking at data on vaccine-related injuries and deaths.

“Everybody’s drinking the Kool-Aid, and these vaccine-injured people are paying the price,” Kirsch says.

