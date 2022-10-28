Create New Account
Xi Visited Hu Jintao During The Beidaihe Internal Meeting and Had A Long Talk
Published a month ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/493138

Summary：10/26/2022 Miles Guo Live: Earlier this year when the CCP had an internal meeting in Beidaihe, Xi Jinping went to visit Hu Jintao and stayed at his house for over an hour, returned later to have another talk, while at other officials’ homes he spent no more than 40 minutes. This corresponds to the incident of Hu Jintao being escorted out.

