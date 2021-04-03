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Acts 1-6 At the time we need it most, THE WILL OF THE LORD WILL BE DONE ON EARTH AS IT IS IN HEAVEN!
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20 views • April 03, 2021
To listen free to the Perfect Law of Freedom from the Lord God Almighty;
https://therodofiron.org
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
To purchase the New Testament after go here lulu.com
Or you can help us put together a Dictionary with the objective truth from God so we can get ready for a democratic republic, where Christ defines all moral issues and we as men live productive lives! @ https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
https://therodofiron.org
@ rumble under n5rkss or therodofiron
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
To purchase the New Testament after go here lulu.com
Or you can help us put together a Dictionary with the objective truth from God so we can get ready for a democratic republic, where Christ defines all moral issues and we as men live productive lives! @ https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
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