Happy Turkey Day 2024 and 3 Creating Climate Wealth with the IRA 2025 in-person events in S. Florida

To learn how to pay the LEA$T for all your utility bill$ -- and STOP trading time for $ by building YOUR dreams vs. someone else's with American's BEST part-time, home-based business opportunity, BAR NONE -- look around:

https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid & watch the videos at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid





To easily share the channel with others, use:

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos





To RSVP for any of the 2025 in-person events in south Florida on the following Wednesdays from 5 to 7pm:

1/22/25 (Coral Springs' Total Wine and More Conference Room)

1/29/25 (Plantation's Total Wine and More Conference Room)

2/5/25 (Plantation's Total Wine and More Conference Room)





leave a voicemail at my landline # at 786.441.2727 or mobile (NO texting since not 5G-enabled): 1+305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with your:

1. full name

2. # of total people

3. whether or not you own any residential or commercial property anywhere in the world

4. your personal and/or work email address for a reminder





If you can't attend, join us via ZOOM using:

https://tinyurl.com/Join1HOGzoom

To view the “Powerpoint,” visit:

tinyurl.com/1HOGbizOppOverview





To watch the video version, click-on the first link after visiting:

OneHouseOffTheGrid.com