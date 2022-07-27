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Chris Widener: The 2022 Mid-Terms Comes Down to Comparing Trump’s America vs Biden’s
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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14 views • July 27, 2022

Chris Widener, who’s putting together the American Freedom Tour headlined by President Donald Trump, lays out the winning strategy that conservatives should take if we want to see the Red Wave come to fruition: A compare and contrast between America under President Donald Trump vs the Alleged President Joe Biden. 


Grab your tickets for the American Freedom Tour featuring President Donald Trump at https://americanfreedomtour.com.


Speaking of inflation, one of the horrific results of the Biden regime is their driving up the massive amounts of inflation through horrific policies that are almost surely intentionally implemented to destroy our economy. That’s why I recommend investing in gold and precious metals in order to hedge against the tanking dollar. Head on over to Our Gold Guy and fill out the form to request a call from Ira, who happens to by Our Gold Guy, to see whether investing in gold is right for you. Tell him that Jeff Dornik sent you, and he’ll take great care of you. https://ourgoldguy.com


Freedom First TV is the home for Patriotism On Demand. With shows from strong conservative voices such as Teddy Daniels, Karen Kingston, Kandiss Taylor, Matt Couch, Chad Caton, JD Rucker and Jeff Dornik, you don’t want to miss a single episode. Sign up to start streaming today at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe using discount code JEFF to receive a 25% discount.

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trumpconservativepresident trumppodcastdonald trumpjoe bidengoprepublican partyelection fraudmid-termsfreedom first networkchris widenerjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnamerican freedom tour
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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