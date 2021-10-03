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OBAMA IDENTITY REVEALED a Thai Buddhist President (Obama Ain’t No Negro)
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903 views • October 03, 2021
OBAMA IDENTITY REVEALED a Thai Buddhist President (Obama Ain’t No Negro)
https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/03/12/obama-is-an-asian-ringer-and-nazi-puppet-controlled-by-the-nazi-bushes/
The Truth is the LIGHT - THE HOAX OF THE CENTURY By Jon Carlson
https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/03/12/the-hoax-of-the-century-by-jon-carlson/
OBAMA IDENTITY REVEALED- MEET THE REAL FOCKERS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwzfKYrU9K0
Bhumibol Adulyadej, conferred with the title King Bhumibol the Great in 1987, was the ninth monarch of Thailand from the Chakri dynasty, titled Rama IX. Wikipedia
Born 5 December 1927
Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Died 13 October 2016 (aged 88)
Born: December 5, 1927, Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, MA
Died: October 13, 2016, Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand
Date of burial: October 30, 2017
Spouse: Sirikit (m. 1950–2016) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhumibol_Adulyadej
https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/03/12/obama-is-an-asian-ringer-and-nazi-puppet-controlled-by-the-nazi-bushes/
The Truth is the LIGHT - THE HOAX OF THE CENTURY By Jon Carlson
https://ronaldwederfoort.wordpress.com/2016/03/12/the-hoax-of-the-century-by-jon-carlson/
OBAMA IDENTITY REVEALED- MEET THE REAL FOCKERS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jwzfKYrU9K0
Bhumibol Adulyadej, conferred with the title King Bhumibol the Great in 1987, was the ninth monarch of Thailand from the Chakri dynasty, titled Rama IX. Wikipedia
Born 5 December 1927
Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
Died 13 October 2016 (aged 88)
Born: December 5, 1927, Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, MA
Died: October 13, 2016, Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok, Thailand
Date of burial: October 30, 2017
Spouse: Sirikit (m. 1950–2016) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bhumibol_Adulyadej
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