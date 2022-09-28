ALERT USA CITIZENS-DEPART RUSSIA IMMEDIATELY*HURRICANE IAN 155 MPH WINDS CATASTROPHIC STORM SURGE*

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Billbrowder/status/1575035910105743360 https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1575011788415897600 https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1574947720464171008 https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1575015428702998529 https://twitter.com/GlasnostGone/status/1575024995759099905 https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1575045581226983425 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/new-zealand-calls-it-quits-aiding-ukraines-military https://sputniknews.com/20220928/live-updates-eu-refuses-to-recognize-referendums-in-donbass-kherson-and-zaporozhye-regions-1101297560.html https://twitter.com/FOX16News/status/1574887389780234240 https://earth.nullschool.net/#2022/09/28/1900Z/wind/surface/level/orthographic=-82.37,26.86,14098 https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1575072610605764608/photo/1 https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/weather/hurricane/fl-ne-hurricane-ian-florida-landfall-gulf-coast-wednesday-20220928-uuwhlkr6ybcghphtnldzwiayui-story.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm2_enhanced_satellite.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm2_track.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm2_models.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm2_warnings.html https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/ecmwf_msl_ecoast.html https://news.yahoo.com/hurricane-ian-makes-landfall-over-062235709.html https://www.sott.net/article/472575-This-week-in-volcano-news-Mauna-Loa-earthquake-swarm-alert-level-raised-at-Taupo https://twitter.com/Xx17965797N/status/1574815050476429312 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/29-americans-are-now-drawing-their-savings-more-usual-new-survey-shows https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/30-year-us-mortgage-rises-above-7-first-time-2000-fastest-surge-history https://sputniknews.com/20220928/uk-food-price-inflation-reaches-record-106-in-september-retail-consortium-says-1101299496.html https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/syria-demands-compensation-oil-losses-un-speech https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1575038062224371715