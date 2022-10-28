John Fetterman could make a great Puppet for the Democrats

Fetterman will be the perfect puppet for the Democrat leadership. Being completely unqualified, he will be happy to do whatever he's told, in gratitude for his position.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.