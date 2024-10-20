RT News - October 20 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 20, 2024
rt.com
Tensions are again on the rise in the Middle East. More than 70 people are killed in Gaza and at least five in southern Lebanon in IDF attacks. It comes after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel while a home of the prime minister was hit by a drone. From former special forces commander to head of the state. Prabowo Subianto officially becomes Indonesia's eighth president, after taking an oath in the country's parliament. Could Ukraine be falling out of favour with its backers? That's after Vladimir Zelensky's much touted victory plan, doesn't get quite the warm welcome he may have been hoping for.