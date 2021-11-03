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FOLKS, THIS IS NASA - Paid For By Your Taxes
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111 views • November 03, 2021
This is NASA and it's paid for by your taxes. This have been going on from the very beginning. What's your thought on this?
"It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled."
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"It's easier to fool people than to convince them they've been fooled."
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