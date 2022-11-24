Communist China’s Big Cities Tighten COVID Controls

https://gnews.org/articles/532411
Summary：11/22/2022 The Chinese Communist China tightens Zero-Covid quarantine policy in many big cities across the nation despite public discontent and economic crisis. The virus is no longer a medical issue but a political problem.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.