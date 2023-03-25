On Eve Of Battle For South-Eastern Ukraine

Preparations of the Ukrainian army for the upcoming large-scale offensive continue on the Ukrainian front lines. The main strike is likely to take place in the Zaporozhye region; and large-scale operations in the southern Donbass front lines will be accompanied by simultaneous assault operations of Ukrainian groups on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region, as well as attempts to counterattack along the front lines in the Kharkov region. Ukrainian attempts to counterattack in Bakhmut in an attempt to unblock the city are not excluded.

The Ukrainian army attempted another offensive operation in the Zaporozhye direction near the town of Orekhov. During the fighting near the village of Novodanilovka, which is located in the gray zone and was not under the control of any of the warring sides, Ukrainian units managed to partially gain a foothold in the village. Russian sources report that about half of Novodanilovka has come under the control of Ukrainian forces, where they began to strengthen their strongholds.

The settlement may become one of the main strongholds for the Ukrainian offensive deep into the Russian defense after the regrouping of Ukrainian units.

The Ukrainian command continues to transfer reinforcements to the Orekhov and Pology region, preparing a large strike group in this direction. Many NATO-made heavy armored vehicles are accumulated in the area.

Ukrainian units in Zaporozhie are massively equipped with drones, including small First Person View UAVs, which can be involved in a swarm attack aimed to overload the Russian air defense.

Intensive artillery battles continue along the southern Donbass front lines.

The Russian marines of the 155th brigade supported by Special Forces and artillery units destroyed another Ukrainian assault group in the area of Ugledar. The Ukrainian military tried to sneak into the Russian positions under the cover of night, hiding in a forest belt, but they were detected in time and defeated by Russian forces.

On March 22, the Ukrainian military attempted another massive attack on military facilities in Crimea.

In the early morning, three surface sea drones and at least one aerial drone targeted coastal bays in Sevastopol.

Two coast guard servicewomen destroyed all three surface drones with small-arms fire. The aerial drone was intercepted by air defense forces. As a result, the Ukrainian UAVs did not even reach the Sevastopol bays.

The drone attack in Sevastopol is another probe of soft spots in the defense of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Earlier on March 20, at least five Ukrainian UAVs simultaneously targeted the town of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea, where a strategically important railway passes serving civilian and military means. None of the UAVs hit any military facility in the area.

