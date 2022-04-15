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The Proof Is 'In The Pudding' Durham/Hunter Bidens Laptop from Hell (PEDOPHILIA) [09.04.2022]
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50 views • April 15, 2022
Hunter Bidens Laptop From Hell: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=hunter+bidens+laptop+from+hell&;t=h_&ia=web
'John Podesta a huge child rapist and torturer'
'Also the sick disgusting child predator perverts that have been employed with and protected by Disney..the sick evil and vile scumbags.'
'I think we all know how this ends!.. Not by using corrupt courts , , ,brainwashed lawyers and illegal justice systems. This will end with blood in the streets and lots of it!...'
'You like 9/11 Rudy Giuliani huh? - Ask him why he's been lying about 9/11 for 20 years. Dude is a pathetic deep state acumbag'
'I think it was a 1tb hard drive which is 1024gb total. 450gb deleted with about 500gb still on there. They are recovering the 450gb of deleted material.'
'delaware police were given a copy to prove hunters sex with children'
'IMO, Maxey comes across as a slick used car salesman! Definitely a plant by the deep state to create more 3D (diversion/ division / discrepancy). Can’t wait until more and more sheeple start to see through these charades!'
'Thank You Michael....love your podcasts!! Always a lot of thoughtful and meaningful broadcasting....'
Note: I trust no one, also not Q and Q-anon (links below) and especially not Trump and his 'team'. I wanna see it before I believe it. But I hope Mike who I have followed since erly 2020 is right.
Q Intelligence Drops:
https://qalerts.app/
https://truthsocial.com/
https://truthsocial.com/@qalerts
https://qalerts.app/tsq/
https://rumble.com/PrayingMedic
https://qagg.news/
https://qresear.ch/notables
https://qagg.news/podcast/
https://qagg.news/players/
Enjoy the show.
Dec 31, 2021 All Q Drops – Part 42: The Royal Family, Human Trafficking, and Satan
https://patriotsinprogress.substack.com/p/all-q-drops-part-42-the-royal-family?s=r
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
The Patriot Hour
Published April 9, 2022
2,334 Views
https://rumble.com/v10dzct-the-proof-is-in-the-pudding-durhamhunter.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
'John Podesta a huge child rapist and torturer'
'Also the sick disgusting child predator perverts that have been employed with and protected by Disney..the sick evil and vile scumbags.'
'I think we all know how this ends!.. Not by using corrupt courts , , ,brainwashed lawyers and illegal justice systems. This will end with blood in the streets and lots of it!...'
'You like 9/11 Rudy Giuliani huh? - Ask him why he's been lying about 9/11 for 20 years. Dude is a pathetic deep state acumbag'
'I think it was a 1tb hard drive which is 1024gb total. 450gb deleted with about 500gb still on there. They are recovering the 450gb of deleted material.'
'delaware police were given a copy to prove hunters sex with children'
'IMO, Maxey comes across as a slick used car salesman! Definitely a plant by the deep state to create more 3D (diversion/ division / discrepancy). Can’t wait until more and more sheeple start to see through these charades!'
'Thank You Michael....love your podcasts!! Always a lot of thoughtful and meaningful broadcasting....'
Note: I trust no one, also not Q and Q-anon (links below) and especially not Trump and his 'team'. I wanna see it before I believe it. But I hope Mike who I have followed since erly 2020 is right.
Q Intelligence Drops:
https://qalerts.app/
https://truthsocial.com/
https://truthsocial.com/@qalerts
https://qalerts.app/tsq/
https://rumble.com/PrayingMedic
https://qagg.news/
https://qresear.ch/notables
https://qagg.news/podcast/
https://qagg.news/players/
Enjoy the show.
Dec 31, 2021 All Q Drops – Part 42: The Royal Family, Human Trafficking, and Satan
https://patriotsinprogress.substack.com/p/all-q-drops-part-42-the-royal-family?s=r
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
The Patriot Hour
Published April 9, 2022
2,334 Views
https://rumble.com/v10dzct-the-proof-is-in-the-pudding-durhamhunter.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
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