We Must Investigate All Labs in China & United States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/17/2021 Josh Rogin: the circumstantial evidence pointing to the lab accident theory is very compelling, because no evidence supports the natural spillover theory, popsicle theory, etc. Thus, we must investigate all the labs in China and the ones in the United States to get to the bottom of this and hold them accountable for the 3 million deaths.