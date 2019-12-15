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Smoke - The Revolution: Disc 1 (Sun) [Full Album #12]
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7 views • December 15, 2019
I do not own the rights to the music or image featured on this video. All rights belong to their respective owners.
Track List Pinned in Comments.
Links to Beat Producers:
1. That Kid Goran: https://www.youtube.com/user/DropBeats94
2. Pacific: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZdOFFoAifGKG-8NOlcm7Ow
3. Milosz Czarny:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgvFH1LplpXeO02M-9SKEOA
4. B Noize:https://www.youtube.com/user/Chicoskate52
5. AYE K Beatmaker:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BrLUj3WUoDIVpWfFYwgYg
6. Profound Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProfoundUK
7. Mr. Quest:https://www.youtube.com/user/MrQuestBeats
8. Andru Beats:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXgGg2NoHpJ7NBUWDXFTjGQ
9. Hanto: https://www.youtube.com/user/HantBeat
10.Riza Penjoel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CjFXsVWeHXlWfxdFxX4WQ
11. Rudeskillz:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4uQ-APHklXd7uOjOqDqbaA
12. Madhouse Music:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU1juS_FY4xAw9Xz3145HHg
13. MC Pirata:https://www.youtube.com/user/MCPIRATAROWRECORDS
14. Accent Beats:https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialAccentbeats
15. Syndrome:https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipHopFix
16. Hunes: https://www.youtube.com/user/HunesBeats
17. Dreamer Beats: https://soundcloud.com/dreamerbeats
18. Q80 Beats:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_-DVl_oPaSNo_VNT3zNTw
19. Beatowski Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeatowski
20. Vavilon: No link for this guy, anyone knows it, please let me know so I can post it.
Thank you for listening! Be sure to check out other conscious hip-hop videos on this channel as well as on my BitChute where you can find all of my music uncensored.
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
Track List Pinned in Comments.
Links to Beat Producers:
1. That Kid Goran: https://www.youtube.com/user/DropBeats94
2. Pacific: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZdOFFoAifGKG-8NOlcm7Ow
3. Milosz Czarny:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgvFH1LplpXeO02M-9SKEOA
4. B Noize:https://www.youtube.com/user/Chicoskate52
5. AYE K Beatmaker:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4BrLUj3WUoDIVpWfFYwgYg
6. Profound Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/ProfoundUK
7. Mr. Quest:https://www.youtube.com/user/MrQuestBeats
8. Andru Beats:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXgGg2NoHpJ7NBUWDXFTjGQ
9. Hanto: https://www.youtube.com/user/HantBeat
10.Riza Penjoel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7CjFXsVWeHXlWfxdFxX4WQ
11. Rudeskillz:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4uQ-APHklXd7uOjOqDqbaA
12. Madhouse Music:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU1juS_FY4xAw9Xz3145HHg
13. MC Pirata:https://www.youtube.com/user/MCPIRATAROWRECORDS
14. Accent Beats:https://www.youtube.com/user/OfficialAccentbeats
15. Syndrome:https://www.youtube.com/user/TheHipHopFix
16. Hunes: https://www.youtube.com/user/HunesBeats
17. Dreamer Beats: https://soundcloud.com/dreamerbeats
18. Q80 Beats:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE_-DVl_oPaSNo_VNT3zNTw
19. Beatowski Beats: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBeatowski
20. Vavilon: No link for this guy, anyone knows it, please let me know so I can post it.
Thank you for listening! Be sure to check out other conscious hip-hop videos on this channel as well as on my BitChute where you can find all of my music uncensored.
With how bad things have started to get lately I finally realize I need to swallow my pride and be willing to accept help from others. Anyone that wants to donate to help with my music or just to help out with the struggle, you can do so here. paypal.me/SmokeConsciousHipHop
Lyrics written and performed by Seth Davis.
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