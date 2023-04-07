US Forces Under Fire in Syria: Illegal Occupation Enters Dangerous Phase

- US engineered political unrest in Syria (and the rest of the Arab World) in 2011 after preparing opposition groups and militants years in advance;
- US intervened in Syria in 2014 to ensure armed proxies completed US-backed regime change;
- Russia's invitation by Syria in 2015 began irreversible defeat of US proxies;
- Today, US troops are increasingly isolated in eastern Syria as US weapons disappear in Ukraine or are stockpiled for coming war with China, and as Washington's regional allies work with Russia/China to resolve long-standing conflicts;
- The US cannot maintain proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and over the island province of Taiwan. It must choose and may not be able to sustain any at all;
Follow Vanessa Beeley and Eva Barrlet who have reported on (and from) Syria for years:
Vanessa on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley
Vanessa on YouTube: / @vanessabeeley1268
Eva on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett
Eva on YouTube: / @evakbartlett
An accompanying article for this video: https://journal-neo.org/2023/03/29/washingtons-position-in-syria-under-fire-literally/
