US Forces Under Fire in Syria: Illegal Occupation Enters Dangerous Phase
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago |
- US engineered political unrest in Syria (and the rest of the Arab World) in 2011 after preparing opposition groups and militants years in advance;

- US intervened in Syria in 2014 to ensure armed proxies completed US-backed regime change;

- Russia's invitation by Syria in 2015 began irreversible defeat of US proxies;

- Today, US troops are increasingly isolated in eastern Syria as US weapons disappear in Ukraine or are stockpiled for coming war with China, and as Washington's regional allies work with Russia/China to resolve long-standing conflicts;

- The US cannot maintain proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and over the island province of Taiwan. It must choose and may not be able to sustain any at all;

Follow Vanessa Beeley and Eva Barrlet who have reported on (and from) Syria for years:

Vanessa on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VanessaBeeley

Vanessa on YouTube:    / @vanessabeeley1268  

Eva on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett

Eva on YouTube:    / @evakbartlett  

An accompanying article for this video: https://journal-neo.org/2023/03/29/washingtons-position-in-syria-under-fire-literally/

Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
usasyriaillegal occupationoil and food theft

