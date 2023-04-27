Western Journal Founder Floyd Brown | Is SATAN'S BEAST SYSTEM Being Introduced NOW? Are the Globalists Trying to Reintroduce the NERO'S Roman Empire? What Does Revelation 17:11 Mean? + AI, CERN, CBDCs & The Mark of the Beast

Who Is the REAL Elon Musk? https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

FACTS About the Letter “X”:

Twitter Has Merged with a new entity called the “X Corp” - https://slate.com/technology/2023/04/twitter-inc-x-corp-elon-musk-x-nevada.html

Why did Elon Musk Tweet out “X” on April 10th 2023 - https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1645684041264529408?s=20

FACT - X.com was an online bank co-founded by Elon Musk, Harris Fricker, Christopher Payne, and Ed Ho in 1999 in Palo Alto, California. In 2000, X.com merged with competitor Confinity Inc., a software company also based in Palo Alto. Musk was attracted to Confinity because of its easy payment system. The merged company changed its name to PayPal. eBay bought PayPal for US$1.5 billion in 2002. In 2015, PayPal was spun off and became an independent company. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/X.com

FACT - Twitter Inc. 'No Longer Exists' As Elon Musk Inches Closer To X 'Everything App' Ambitions - https://www.forbes.com/sites/dereksaul/2023/04/11/twitter-inc-no-longer-exists-as-elon-musk-inches-closer-to-x-everything-app-ambitions/?sh=37e3679b209b

FACT - Elon Musk confirms that he just bought back X.com, the domain he owned in 1999 - https://techcrunch.com/2017/07/10/elon-musk-x-dot-com/

"X" is a common symbol for satanists.

X has long been recognized as an occult symbol for Satan, and the black art or witchcraft of satanism.Witches cross their fingers to focus their energy and convey their possession of demonic powers; yet, on the other hand (no pun intended!), people cross their fingers to make a wish—doing it, for good (i.e., non-malignant) luck.

See Madonna’s X Eye-Patch - https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/PdgtjcMh2SQAWNDUPmQVwQ--/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTEyMDA7aD04NzA-/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2019-06/5e9a08e0-8ec7-11e9-bfdb-f00d436a94c3

Lil’ Nas X’s Satan Shoes - https://satan.shoes/

X, as it relates not so much to a fond or sentimental attachment but to something far more lustful or passionate, gives us X-rated and the word sex itself. Symbolizing explicit or graphic sexual content, we have extreme porn designated as XXX. And XXXX has been increasingly showing up to suggest really bold, intense, or outrageous displays of sexual derring-do.

Being “double-crossed” indicates being swindled, deceived, or betrayed.

X as a sign of the cross where Christ was crucified, or for Christ himself. But this symbol, or marker, can also be understood as a “crossing over” to another dimension: a transcendence, transformation, or transmigration.

Who Are Yuval Noah Harari & Klaus Schwab? Who Is Leading the Great Reset?: https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About CBDCs HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Learn the TRUTH About BRICS HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

Learn More About How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | 151 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour TRUMP Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th 2023) + Las Vegas, NV Tickets Now On Sale!!!

**********************************************************************************

ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Tour Heads to Trump Doral Miami, Florida (May 12 & 13) | 151 Tickets Remain for ReAwaken America Tour Featuring Eric Trump, General Flynn, Kash Patel, Mike Lindell, Jim Breuer Text for Tickets 918-851-0102

Request Tickets At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/ or by texting 918-851-0102

**********************************************************************************

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/