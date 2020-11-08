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QNews: Fighting for our Republic
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63 views • November 08, 2020
🍿Watch Deleted Scared Tube videos in the playlist
🎙Independent Journalist🌼Qanon of enlightenment
🇺🇸Join me on my quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
💰Patreon: Donate or monthly
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸GITMO🎵 Channel 17:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOi24XLpMfUE/
🎵RENEGADE removed by YT Must Watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gc6WPiYCxGlJ/
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5QHP/
Pam Jones: Pedo Exposure Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRNTeU5on4Q7/
#QArmy
#WWG1WGA
#KAG2020
#GreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#DarktoLight
Watch me on YouTube
youtube.com/c/ChattyCathy & Great Awakening
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Parler Twitter & Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/ChattyCathy
SEALED INDICTMENTS
163,469 Sealed & Counting! 🌞In It Together
https://qmap.pub/cases
https://www.pacer.gov
Q Abbreviations: Learn our Comms.
https://theqanonhub.weebly.com/qattic.html
MEGA MEME SERVER:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Mark Taylor
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair
🎙Independent Journalist🌼Qanon of enlightenment
🇺🇸Join me on my quest to save humanity & vanquish treachery
"For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither anything hid, that shall not be known and come to light." Luke 8:17
💰Patreon: Donate or monthly
https://www.patreon.com/BlondieBroadcast
" We have a Rendezvous w/destiny"
Matthew7-24MonteCarlo24-7
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=xhjxyxjMKfY&;t=569s
🇺🇸GITMO🎵 Channel 17:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nOi24XLpMfUE/
🎵RENEGADE removed by YT Must Watch:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gc6WPiYCxGlJ/
TRUMP "The best is yet to come"2020
American Ingenuity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eg17zzhsEGfK/
Plan To Save the World:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qvfUkQTG5QHP/
Pam Jones: Pedo Exposure Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRNTeU5on4Q7/
#QArmy
#WWG1WGA
#KAG2020
#GreatAwakening
#GTMOTribunals
#DarktoLight
Watch me on YouTube
youtube.com/c/ChattyCathy & Great Awakening
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chattyq
Parler Twitter & Gab
@LuvCampDelta
https://wego.social/ChattyCathy
SEALED INDICTMENTS
163,469 Sealed & Counting! 🌞In It Together
https://qmap.pub/cases
https://www.pacer.gov
Q Abbreviations: Learn our Comms.
https://theqanonhub.weebly.com/qattic.html
MEGA MEME SERVER:
https://mega.nz/#F!3WJgkI7K!n2m_0Kv8Zu0UROq3lgjtmQ
TRUMP THE ESTABLISHMENT
https://youtu.be/G2qIXXafxCQ
Mark Taylor
https://sordrescue.com
Miracles Happen everyday!
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair
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