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SELF FORGIVENESS AND NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS
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20 views • February 20, 2021
Many people don’t keep New Year’s Resolutions because they are still beating themselves up from past failures. Ironically, the way to break free is to forgive yourself. It frees you up to learn from past mistakes so you can take bold action again.
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TOPICS COVERED:
3:10 - What’s really at the core of procrastination
7:05 - Why it’s so crucial to examine how you interpreted past mistakes
10:00 - Writing a letter between to past and future selves
17:15 - The most powerful tool in your mind to hone and sharpen
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LINKS
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[FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS] MindStory Inner Coach + 2 Sample Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/
[ONLINE COURSE] The Full Neuro-Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
3:10 - What’s really at the core of procrastination
7:05 - Why it’s so crucial to examine how you interpreted past mistakes
10:00 - Writing a letter between to past and future selves
17:15 - The most powerful tool in your mind to hone and sharpen
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
[FREE BOOK AND AUDIOS] MindStory Inner Coach + 2 Sample Neuro-Blueprints
https://mindstoryacademy.com/
[ONLINE COURSE] The Full Neuro-Blueprint Course – 66 Days to Retrain Your Mind
https://mindstoryacademy.com/mindstory-inner-coach-neuro-blueprint-course/
Rate This Podcast
https://ratethispodcast.com/speaker
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