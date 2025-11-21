BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Homestead Upgrade: Solar Workshop & Live Worm Delivery!
occupytheland
occupytheland
6 followers
92 views • 3 days ago

In this busy-week update from Occupy the Land, Ernie finally consolidates every tool and supply into the shipping-container workshop, creating elbow room and rediscovering lost treasures. He builds a lightweight aluminum solar array and installs four 300Ah batteries for a massive 15kW 48V power station that can run welders, plasma cutters, and the stamp press simultaneously—no more electric bill, ever. Meanwhile, Donna adds live red wigglers from Uncle Jim’s Worm Farm (that miraculously survived days at the tiny local post office) to her thriving raised beds and continues sun-oven baking with perfect loaves of bread in 30–35 minutes. With the homestead now fully organized, powered up, and worm-boosted, we’re ready to integrate the dome roof, build the trommel, and welcome family for the cooler holidays on our greening Arizona desert oasis!

homesteadinghyperadobeoccupytheland
