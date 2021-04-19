Pacific Northwest CNC'd Sign

A friend asked me to make a Pacific Northwest sign so I thought it would be really cool to see if I could make it with the CNC machine.

The designing program is similar to other programs I’ve used so that part was easier. Making the tool path and setting up the machine was more difficult but Husband helped me out with that.

In this video I make the sign! I think it turned out great and I am really enjoying the CNC machine. I didn’t think I would but now that I have my first project under my belt I see the potential for more fun things and I am looking forward to it!

Psalm 37:11 (ESV) But the meek shall inherit the land and delight themselves in abundant peace.