© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pacific Northwest CNC'd Sign
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 19, 2021
A friend asked me to make a Pacific Northwest sign so I thought it would be really cool to see if I could make it with the CNC machine.
The designing program is similar to other programs I’ve used so that part was easier. Making the tool path and setting up the machine was more difficult but Husband helped me out with that.
In this video I make the sign! I think it turned out great and I am really enjoying the CNC machine. I didn’t think I would but now that I have my first project under my belt I see the potential for more fun things and I am looking forward to it!
Psalm 37:11 (ESV) But the meek shall inherit the land and delight themselves in abundant peace.
The designing program is similar to other programs I’ve used so that part was easier. Making the tool path and setting up the machine was more difficult but Husband helped me out with that.
In this video I make the sign! I think it turned out great and I am really enjoying the CNC machine. I didn’t think I would but now that I have my first project under my belt I see the potential for more fun things and I am looking forward to it!
Psalm 37:11 (ESV) But the meek shall inherit the land and delight themselves in abundant peace.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.