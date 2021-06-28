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TOOK THE JAB. SIX WEEKS LATER SHE WAS DEAD. 19 YEARS OLD AND NEEDED A HEART TRANSPLANT?
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60 views • June 28, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
Kill Kill Kill...that is all they want to do. This is genocide.
Kill Kill Kill...that is all they want to do. This is genocide.
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