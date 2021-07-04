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‘Independence Day’? Another Sick Joke! [04.07.2021]
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20 views • July 05, 2021
Today we continue to debunk more globe myths - including the one where people think they live in a free country.
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Baldini, Austin, Zack, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth's protective layers.
5,961 views Streamed live 15 hours ago
GLOBEBUSTERS
63.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fJxKNX_q0i8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Baldini, Austin, Zack, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth's protective layers.
5,961 views Streamed live 15 hours ago
GLOBEBUSTERS
63.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fJxKNX_q0i8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIovaBdnA4UHdd-TZ-MqRg
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