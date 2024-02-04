Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
سیم پیچی محمد | تعمیر سیم پیچی سوخته انواع دینام و الکتروموتور
channel image
ShahrDid
0 Subscribers
22 views
Published 16 hours ago

سیم پیچی دینام‌های تک فاز و سه فاز صنعتی با کیفیت بالا در شهر تهران

سابقه 29 ساله در تعمیر و تولید انواع دینام های صنعنی تک فاز و سه فاز

سیم پیجی انواع موتور سوخته تک فاز و سه فاز

تلفن تماس: 021-33436466

سایت: https://simpichimohammad.com

Keywords
podcastpersianhelpfulcontent

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket