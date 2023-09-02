X22 Report - Ep 3147b - How Do You Introduce Evidence, Let The Unsealing Begin, Let The World Witness The Truth

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The patriots are in full control. Trump is prepared to introduce
evidence that will show the world how the [DS] interfered in the
Presidential election and how the US is being run by a puppet
government. Trump is about to unseal it all. The people will witness the
truth, some will fight it. The [DS] is preparing covid to cheat in the
election but this will fail. They are trying to convince the people that
we don't need elections, this will fail. The peoples vote will count
once again and the people will take back the country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.