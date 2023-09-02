Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3147b - How Do You Introduce Evidence, Let The Unsealing Begin, Let The World Witness The Truth
channel image
X22 Report
29 Subscribers
128 views
Published 20 hours ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________________

The patriots are in full control. Trump is prepared to introduce evidence that will show the world how the [DS] interfered in the Presidential election and how the US is being run by a puppet government. Trump is about to unseal it all. The people will witness the truth, some will fight it. The [DS] is preparing covid to cheat in the election but this will fail. They are trying to convince the people that we don't need elections, this will fail. The peoples vote will count once again and the people will take back the country.

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket