🚨BOMBSHELL DOCUMENT CONNECTS SCARAMUCCI TO STEPHAN HALPER! WAS SCARAMUCCI A DEEPSTATE SPY?! -1605-6P

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E-Militia Article: BOMBSHELL DOCUMENT CONNECTS SCARAMUCCI TO STEPHAN HALPER! WAS SCARAMUCCI A DEEPSTATE SPY?! http://ow.ly/qOjt30pnLatBOMBSHELL DOCUMENT CONNECTS SCARAMUCCI TO STEPHAN HALPER! WAS SCARAMUCCI A DEEPSTATE SPY?! http://ow.ly/eBjF30pnLgU
GUEST: Stephen Ruth is a citizen of Suffolk County, NY who’s activism is helping the public and saving lives by disabling unsafe, revenue-driven red light cameras. He ran for State Senate in District 2, on Long Island, as a Libertarian. He submitted nearly 11,000 petition signatures in support of his campaign, from the people in his district. Stephen is fighting to restore constitutional government, and stop the huge government overreach in our local and state government. In 2016 Stephen was arrested for disabling traffic cameras, and making YouTube videos of himself in the act, showing other people how they too can disable traffic cameras fairly easily. As soon as the video went viral, Ruth quickly became known as the “Red Light Robin Hood” and was soon arrested by police.
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