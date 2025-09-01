© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The second-largest COVID-19 "vaccine" safety study in HISTORY (85 million people) found they increase your risk of:
💔 Heart Attack (+286% after 2nd dose)
🧠 Stroke (+240% after 1st dose)
🫀 Coronary Artery Disease (+244% after 2nd dose)
⚡️ Arrhythmia (+199% after 1st dose)
Source @McCullough Foundation
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!