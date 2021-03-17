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MAN UP with Jacob Wohl - Ep 47: Earmarks Are Back (Aired: Feb 27th, 2021)
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0 view • March 17, 2021
Jacob Wohl tells you everything you need to know about the $1.9T stimulus, analyzes Biden's Syria strikes, goes over current US-China policy and much more. And of course, your questions.
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