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Donald Trump’s absence a ‘disaster for the world’
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60 views • March 20, 2022
Sky News host Rowan Dean says it’s a “disaster” for the world that Donald Trump is not in power because the United States instead has the “strategic thinking” of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
His remarks come after Ms Pelosi was recently asked about discussions of a no-fly zone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and responded with an incoherent answer.
His remarks come after Ms Pelosi was recently asked about discussions of a no-fly zone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and responded with an incoherent answer.
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