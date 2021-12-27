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Mad' in Cashcais (1986, ZX Spectrum)
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34 views • December 27, 2021
Mad' in Cashcais is a text-adventure by Portuguese developer The Graphics People and released by Portuguese company Cascaismicro. The game was written with The Quill.
You play as Clive Sinclair himself. You have bought a copy of the game "Elite", but since you wear glasses, you are unable to use the decoding lens for the copy protection. Hence, you travel to the Portuguese city of Cascais to find a copy of the game without the copy protection.
You play as Clive Sinclair himself. You have bought a copy of the game "Elite", but since you wear glasses, you are unable to use the decoding lens for the copy protection. Hence, you travel to the Portuguese city of Cascais to find a copy of the game without the copy protection.
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