"Hush & Gag" - Stormy Daniels REVEALS Details Of Sex with Trump During Hush Money Trial
PBD Podcast clip  |  "Hush & Gag" - Stormy Daniels REVEALS Details Of Sex with Trump During Hush Money Trial. Donald Trump’s defense attorney asserted on Thursday that Stormy Daniels has been gradually altering the details of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump, aiming to convince jurors that a key prosecution witness in the former president’s hush money trial lacks credibility.

Watch Entire Episode: https://www.youtube.com/live/cMru43JANZI

