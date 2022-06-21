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6/10/2022 Miles Guo: In some poor areas in Gansu, when people died from COVID vaccinations, the local governments didn't allow their family members to cremate them and have their Hukou (the system of household registration in China) canceled since the local officials wanted to include the deceased people in a head count in order to obtain poverty alleviation funds and put them into their own pockets