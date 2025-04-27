BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Shabbos Goy' is a Half-Truther's Codeword for the 'Freemason Shill' Network
Truther Network
Truther NetworkCheckmark Icon
1586 followers
187 views • 1 week ago

Source: William Schnoebelen, a former 33rd-degree Freemason

Lesson One:

⦿ GLOBAL CANCER ➤ Jews + Freemasons = "G"angsters.

--------------------------------------

⦿ Judaism = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Germans = 322 (Satanic)

⦿ Fascist = 322 (Satanic)

--------------------------------------

⦿ Federal Reserve System = 322 (Francis Bacon)

William (Bill) Schnoebelen, a former 33rd-degree Freemason, reveals the darkest secrets of Freemasonry in this testimony interview. He shared his experiences and discusses everything from secret temple rituals and hidden ranks to the most shocking secret of all.

He shares how he and his wife uncovered a connection between Freemasonry and one of the world's largest churches. His testimony is one that you won’t want to miss as he may be the only person alive who has first-hand experience and is willing to talk about these things.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
judaismwilliam schnoebelenfreemasony
