Will There Be A Military Coup?

Is a military coup — i.e. takeover of the U.S. government — being orchestrated in case of a Trump victory?

It appears that is the case according to a stunning report from NBC news.

This is part of the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.





READ:

• 3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020

• Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition

• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News | They're Planning A Military Coup Against Trump & Admitting It (17 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v47lnhe-breaking-theyre-planning-a-military-coup-against-trump-and-theyre-admitting.html