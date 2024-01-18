Will There Be A Military Coup?

Is a military coup — i.e. takeover of the U.S. government — being orchestrated in case of a Trump victory?
It appears that is the case according to a stunning report from NBC news.
This is part of the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.
READ:
• 3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020
• Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition
• The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | They're Planning A Military Coup Against Trump & Admitting It (17 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v47lnhe-breaking-theyre-planning-a-military-coup-against-trump-and-theyre-admitting.html
