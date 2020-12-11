Worldview Pioneer Series Clip: David Martin - Over Fear, We Can Choose Life

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Watch the show from which this clip was extracted here: https://thriveon.pages.ontraport.net/Part-1-Free
David Martin eloquently exposes how fears of public health crises have been used to distract the populace from the economic manipulation robbing them of their wealth. The only way to overcome the swindle is to transcend fear and choose life.