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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 25: "Arresting The Deep State And Global Anti-Semitism"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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146 views • May 31, 2021

Fun episode as our adventurous host calls in to Infowars to defend the State of Israel and the right of Jews to their own land. "Sid Canoe" also has some fun and music in the show and jokes about the fake news narrative of "It's Happening", "Guantanamo Bay military tribunals" etc. All "allegedly!" as CirstenW, George Nasif, Scott McKay Tipping Point narrative suggests. We rebut Infowars' Harrison Smith on American Journal along with the  Nick Fuentes,  narrative, featureing our previous call-in to Will Johnson, The War Room. Joan Rivers makes an appearance on behalf of Israel. More on Fauci, Gates, Vaccine, Covid, Deep State,  Hillary, Hildabeast, Scalia, Seth Rich, Breitbart, Podesta, Brennan, Huma, Weiner, DUMBs, Israel, Palestine, Zionist, Zionism, prophecy, Bible, Christian, Jews, Holy land, freedom...


NOTE (of irony? 10/10/23): Due to technical issues this will be the first Zidkenu show not to premiere on http://AmericanFreedomRadio.com

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Always thanks and prayers for Bible students & their publications worldwide.
All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.
Read "Studies in the Scriptures" online free. http://www.mostholyfaith.com/Beta/bible/volumes/index.asp

"The just shall live by Faith."
Hebrews 10:38

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podestabibledeep statevaccinechristianprophecyisraeljewspalestinezionistzionismhillarybrennangatesfauciweinerguantanamodumbstribunalshumacovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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