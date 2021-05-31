The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 25: "Arresting The Deep State And Global Anti-Semitism"

Fun episode as our adventurous host calls in to Infowars to defend the State of Israel and the right of Jews to their own land. "Sid Canoe" also has some fun and music in the show and jokes about the fake news narrative of "It's Happening", "Guantanamo Bay military tribunals" etc. All "allegedly!" as CirstenW, George Nasif, Scott McKay Tipping Point narrative suggests. We rebut Infowars' Harrison Smith on American Journal along with the Nick Fuentes, narrative, featureing our previous call-in to Will Johnson, The War Room. Joan Rivers makes an appearance on behalf of Israel. More on Fauci, Gates, Vaccine, Covid, Deep State, Hillary, Hildabeast, Scalia, Seth Rich, Breitbart, Podesta, Brennan, Huma, Weiner, DUMBs, Israel, Palestine, Zionist, Zionism, prophecy, Bible, Christian, Jews, Holy land, freedom...





NOTE (of irony? 10/10/23): Due to technical issues this will be the first Zidkenu show not to premiere on http://AmericanFreedomRadio.com

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Always thanks and prayers for Bible students & their publications worldwide.

All predictions are merely Bible forecasts from "That Servant" Pastor Charles Taze Russell.

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"The just shall live by Faith."

Hebrews 10:38

