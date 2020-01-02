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2020 Marks The Set Of New Epic Decade To Come - War Room Full Show
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33 views • January 02, 2020
It’s the first War Room of 2020 as Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines and asks the callers what they expect to see in the year 2020 and the said next roaring twenties as a whole. We also have guests Demani Felder on to highlight his new comedy and talk about conservatives making content for 2020. Many bold predictions are made for 2020 on this historic broadcast, how many will come true? Also, start your year right with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items during the Mega Blowout Sale!
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