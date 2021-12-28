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Delicious Pigs Feet Soup with Rice... Packed with Muscle & Joint Building Collagen !
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34 views • December 28, 2021
Pigs Feet are a Delicacy ! One to many never try or don't cook it right !
Save your Collagen pills and have a bowl of Pigs Feet soup !
My daughter is a waitress at a Top Shelf Restaurant. She can have whatever is on the menu.
She called and asked what I'm cooking for dinner. I told her Pigs Feet. She said I'll be coming home for dinner.
Save your Collagen pills and have a bowl of Pigs Feet soup !
My daughter is a waitress at a Top Shelf Restaurant. She can have whatever is on the menu.
She called and asked what I'm cooking for dinner. I told her Pigs Feet. She said I'll be coming home for dinner.
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